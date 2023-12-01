Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $781,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.28. 580,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

