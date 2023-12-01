Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 2.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 2.6 %

WestRock stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. 980,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,164. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

