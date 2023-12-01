Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Purchases 12,969 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 2.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at $61,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 621,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,408. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

