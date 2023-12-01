Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Reduces Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 2.7% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.76. 261,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average is $183.50. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $205.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

