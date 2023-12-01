Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. 549,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

