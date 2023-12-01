Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $93.06. 245,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,016. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.33, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
