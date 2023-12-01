Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $367.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $369.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,407,833. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.