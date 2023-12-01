Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 4,703,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,909. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

