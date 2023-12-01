Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2613 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 5,406,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,918. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after buying an additional 1,525,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,708,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,235,000 after buying an additional 435,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,702,000 after buying an additional 112,592 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.