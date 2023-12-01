Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.35. 4,161,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,742. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

