Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Plans $0.31 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3083 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after purchasing an additional 209,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

