Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.