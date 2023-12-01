Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2164 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. 7,665,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,703. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

