Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1862 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 3,974,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8,564.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

