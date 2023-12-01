Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2531 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. 34,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,598. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

