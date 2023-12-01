Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 3,060,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.