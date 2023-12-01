Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 119,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,168. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,778,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,566,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

