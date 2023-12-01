Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $144.30. 1,131,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

