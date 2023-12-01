Verasity Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $78.39 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

