Verge 1-Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $57.35 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00184814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.12 or 0.00580714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00442636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00122438 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.