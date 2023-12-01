Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $48,476.50 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00184057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00580372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00441927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00122040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,190,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

