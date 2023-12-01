Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 193,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,842,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

