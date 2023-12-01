Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Buys $17,128.50 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 30,050 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,128.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,651.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. Equities analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 126.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

