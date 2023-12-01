Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,936 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,960,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,604,855. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

