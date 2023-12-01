WazirX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $626,272.35 (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $46.00 million and $626,272.35 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

