Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.48

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$8.42. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 386,614 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.46.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.70 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.4402895 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

