Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

WBND traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 17,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,695. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 354,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 202.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

