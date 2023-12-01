Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,911,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 10,089,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 29,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,268. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

