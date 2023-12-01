Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $75,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after buying an additional 179,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.02. The stock had a trading volume of 135,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,262. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

