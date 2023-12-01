Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 50% Higher

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 325,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 78,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Willow Biosciences Trading Up 42.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

