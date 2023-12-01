WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 60,180 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $28.68.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $561.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

