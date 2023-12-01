WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 60,180 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $28.68.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $561.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
