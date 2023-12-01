Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.00

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 63347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.