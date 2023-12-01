WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.69

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $221.72 million and approximately $1.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014194 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004732 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
