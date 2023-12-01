Wrapped Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99.69 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $38,685.27 or 0.99949514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and approximately $99.69 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 160,386 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

