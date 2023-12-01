Wrapped TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.13 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and approximately $795,503.68 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,528,931,633 coins and its circulating supply is 88,528,925,478 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,537,302,417.48831 with 88,537,285,725.71985 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10193995 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,276,544.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

