XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 4.7 %

XPO traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.13. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.