Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $487.46 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.85 or 0.00077009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $487.46 million and approximately $59.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

