1peco (1PECO) Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

1peco (1PECO) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $7.83 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/one%5FecoGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/QC4Qr58V6B)[Medium](https://medium.com/@1eco)”

1peco Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

