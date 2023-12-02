1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 134,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $578,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 328,397 shares of company stock worth $1,412,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 376,468 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 730,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.22. 110,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,994. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

