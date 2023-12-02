2,500 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $134.69. 2,860,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.