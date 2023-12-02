2,792 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Stock Up 0.9 %

Crocs stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 1,697,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

