89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Update

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 89bio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. 89bio’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

