ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $751,637.26

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $751,637.26 and approximately $36.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,406.17 or 0.99972829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010855 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003834 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000743 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $19.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

