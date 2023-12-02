Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.77 or 1.00015603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06385057 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,705,581.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

