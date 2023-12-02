Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0633 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $52.48 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,401.04 or 0.99985926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06385057 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $3,705,581.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

