Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Accel Entertainment
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
ACEL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,897. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
