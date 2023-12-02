Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,653,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,715,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,653,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,715,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,897. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

