Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 25,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,068,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 277,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Accenture by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 15,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

ACN traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $338.06. 1,688,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,019. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.06.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.