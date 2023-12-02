Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGTI

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $196,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $196,212.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 250,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Agiliti’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.