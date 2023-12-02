Aion (AION) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $273.45

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $273.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00132204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024570 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,191.60 or 1.60038861 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.