Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159.72 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $159.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002030 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004458 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,100,138 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.